Predicting the next round of Reverse Retro jerseys - Central Division

The next round of Reverse Retros may be the worst kept-secret in the NHL. While still unconfirmed by Adidas and the league, several teams have alluded to a return, including the Columbus Blue Jackets saying their new jersey ads (sigh) will be on “all four jerseys.” And with a massive dump of leaks via a new range of “special edition” t-shirts last week, many of which showed logos reverse from their original color scheme or in colors never seen before, it’s all but confirmed at this point. (For what it’s worth, most of my predictions will be based on the T-shirt leaks.)

While the unveil isn’t until early November (according to the rumors), it’s never too early for amateur jersey designers to start speculating. Today, we’ll be going over the Central Division, but the other three are coming over the next week! Let’s get into it.

Arizona Coyotes

With the popularity of last year’s Reverse Retro, it’s no surprise Arizona will dip back into their 1998-2003 alternate. This time, expect a black background, blending the sky of the hem stripes into the base color of the jersey. It’s a really cool effect, but it’ll be hard to match the purple version from the last round.

Chicago Blackhawks

One of two jerseys to fully leak, Chicago will remix their 1937-55 jerseys I’ve unofficially dubbed the funkypole. The striping is simplified to work better as a modern jersey, but the interesting thing to me is the relegation of the primary logo to the shoulders. Is Chicago starting to pull away from the chief head logo?

Colorado Avalanche

Initial rumblings out of Denver were saying that the Avalanche would go with a white Colorado Rockies (the 70s hockey team, not the modern MLB team) throwback, and the T-shirt leak confirmed that. Interestingly, the C logo taken from the state flag, shoulder patch on both the Rockies and Avalanche, is center stage over the old mountain logo.

Dallas Stars

The Stars are also slated to promote their old shoulder patch, with the state of Texas in white on a black background. While another rendition of their 2000s “big star” jerseys is possible, I think a return to their inaugural set is more likely, especially with the team’s 30th anniversary rapidly approaching.

Minnesota Wild

The Wild’s take on the North Stars flew off the shelves last time around, so it’s no surprise they’re dipping back into that well again. It’s a beautiful color scheme, so I’ll gladly take more of it.

Nashville Predators

Nashville was one of five teams to NOT be included in the massive T-shirt leak from last Tuesday, meaning I can do whatever I want with them. I think a remix of the 2000’s “mustard cat” jersey is likely, and seeing as Nashville hasn’t had a navy jersey in a decade, a cleaned up version of this alternate just makes sense. I could see a white version of this, or a silver version of last year’s Reverse Retro if they want to get really weird.

St. Louis Blues

There is no way this is what the jersey will be. None. A navy version of the Gretzky-era jersey does make a ton of sense, but I can’t see the Blues abandoning yellow and royal. But I’ve been addicted to the navy and white color scheme recently, the Blues weren’t in the T-shirt leak, and this would slot into their current cast of jerseys really well, so screw it. Navy and white Gretzky-era.

Winnipeg Jets

While initial reports were leaning towards an aviator blue-heavy WHA throwback, the leak clearly shows the logo the original Jets used in the 1990s. I still heavily featured aviator blue here, and I think it makes for a super clean look, but this looks like the likely option at this point.

And that’s the Central division! What jerseys are you excited for? Do you think I’m right on my predictions? Tell me how wrong I am in the comments, and tune in tomorrow for the Atlantic Division.