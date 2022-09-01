CBJ Top 25 Under 25: Adam Boqvist was plagued by injuries last season, but will have a chance to make his mark this season

Thanks to everyone who voted for this year’s Top 25 Under 25 ranking. We had almost 100 submissions from Columbus Blue Jackets fans. Stay tuned as we count down the 25 highest voted players for the next month. Now, 4th-ranked Adam Boqvist.

Adam Boqvist

Voting

4th out of 40 eligible players

Writer Rank: 5

Reader Rank: 4

Highest placement: 2 (2 votes)

Most common placement: 4 (19 votes)

2021 Rank: 4

Biography

Birthdate: August 15, 2000

Birthplace: Falun, SWE

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 190 lbs

Position: Defense

Shoots: Right

Acquired: Acquired along with three draft picks from the Chicago Blackhawks for Seth Jones and second round draft pick

2021-22 Season Review

Acquired by the Columbus Blue Jackets in as part of the Seth Jones trade last off-season, Boqvist was serviceable in his time on the ice but, limited by multiple injuries, played just 56 games and drew comparisons to Ryan Murray. Boqvist struggled to stay in the lineup with any consistency, missing five different stretches due to injury and illness. During his time on the ice he produced points (11-11-22 in 56 games), but was below 50% in CF% and FF% and looked slight on the back end, unable to handle the physical rigors of playing the blue line a times.

2022-23 Season Outlook

Boqvist, fresh off of signing a 3 year, $7.8 million contract extension with the Blue Jackets this off-season, has a lot to prove this year. He has shown flashes offensively and is a gifted skater and playmaker, but must improve his physicality and play in his defensive zone while also showing a consistent ability to remain on the ice. Boqvist is going to likely start the season on the second pair and with second power play unit minutes, so he will have opportunities to make his mark and take the next step.

Highlights