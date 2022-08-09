2022 CBJ Top 25 Under 25: Jake Christiansen is Cleveland’s number one defenseman

Thanks to everyone who voted for this year’s Top 25 Under 25 ranking. We had almost 100 submissions from Columbus Blue Jackets fans. Stay tuned as we count down the 25 highest voted players for the next month. Today, 21st ranked Jake Christiansen.

Jake Christiansen

Voting

21st out of 40 eligible players

Writer Rank: 20

Reader Rank: 21

Highest placement: 7 (1 vote)

Most common placement: 18 (6 votes)

2022 Rank: 33

Biography

Birthdate: September 12, 1999

Birthplace: West Vancouver, BC

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 185 lbs

Position: Defenseman

Shoots: Left

Acquired: Signed as an undrafted free agent in 2020.

2021-22 Season

Christiansen had a breakout season in Cleveland and earned eight games in Columbus as a result. He put up a 13-32-45 scoresheet and earned AHL second team all-star honors. He only managed one goal and no assists in his time in Columbus, but he certainly did not look out of place.

2022-23 Outlook

Jake may have had the opportunity to start the season in Columbus, but the signing of Erik Gudbranson and retention of Jake Bean (who some thought could be moved for salary cap reasons) means he will likely be a Cleveland Monster again. That’s not a bad thing, however. Another step forward and another solid season for Christiansen in the AHL will further bolster the organization’s defensive pipeline.

Highlights