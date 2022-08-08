2022 CBJ Top 25 Under 25: Stanislav Svozil is a smooth skating, body-on-body defenseman on the rise

Thanks to everyone who voted for this year’s Top 25 Under 25 ranking. We had almost 100 submissions from Columbus Blue Jackets fans. Stay tuned as we count down the 25 highest voted players for the next month. Today, 22nd ranked Stanislav Svozil.

Stanislav Svozil

Voting

23rd out of 40 eligible players

Writer Rank: 22

Reader Rank: 19

Highest placement: 6 (1 vote)

Most common placement: 16 and 20 (7 votes)

2022 Rank: 22

Biography

Birthdate: January 17, 2003

Birthplace: Prerov, CZE

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 168 lbs

Position: Defenseman

Shoots: Right

Acquired: Drafted by the Blue Jackets in the 3rd round (69th overall) in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft

2021-22 Season

Svozil, a third round pick last offseason, returned to the Regina Pats of the WHL after being taken in the third round by the Blue Jackets. In 59 games for the Pats, Svozil posted a 10-31-41 stat line in 59 games. Svozil looked like a player who can take the next steps toward an NHL career.

2022-23 Outlook

Svozil, who signed a 3 year entry level contract with the Blue Jackets on August 13, 2021, will likely spend the next season developing in the minors, working on the finer points of his defensive game on the North American ice. Svozil is unlikely to see the NHL this year, but he can make an impact by continuing his development.

Highlights