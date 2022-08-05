2022 CBJ Top 25 Under 25: Jordan Dumais is a diminutive, but highly skilled and intelligent forward

Thanks to everyone who voted for this year’s Top 25 Under 25 ranking. We had almost 100 submissions from Columbus Blue Jackets fans. Stay tuned as we count down the 25 highest voted players for the next month. Today, 23rd ranked Jordan Dumais.

Jordan Dumais

Voting

23rd out of 40 eligible players

Writer Rank: NR

Reader Rank: 22

Highest placement: 9 (1 vote)

Most common placement: 19 (7 votes)

2022 Rank: n/a

Biography

Birthdate: April 15, 2004

Birthplace: Montreal, Quebec

Height: 5’8”

Weight: 165 lbs

Position: Right Wing

Shoots: Right

Acquired: Drafted by the Blue Jackets in the 3rd round (96th overall) in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft

2021-22 Season:

Dumais spent this past season with the Halifax Mooseheads, tearing up the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League at just 17 years old. He posted an eye-popping 109 points (39G, 70A) in just 68 games. However, it’s not just on the scoresheet where he leads his team. Dumais also led his team in takeaways and puck retrievals, so he is already playing a two-way game to go along with his dynamic offensive abilities. For being undersized and a “questionable” skater, he tends to win races to pucks and is surprisingly good along the wall. Not to mention, he was also the recipient of the Frank. J Selke Trophy, awarded to the league’s most sportsmanlike player.

Oh, I almost forgot to mention he had the most productive draft year of any prospect to come out of the QMJHL since Sidney Crosby!

2022-23 Forecast:

I’m not sure there is much more for Dumais to prove at the Junior level, but he will be headed back to Halifax to continue his dominance among his peers. I suppose it is conceivable to see him signing an entry-level deal at some point this coming year and getting some action in Cleveland after his season ends with Halifax.

I’d imagine a big point of emphasis this coming season will be for Dumais to put up some muscle. While he probably won’t get much bigger vertically, he’ll need to get the rest of his body NHL-ready before he makes the jump to the next level. He had the talent to be a day-one pick at the draft, but it was his size (and skating) that allowed the Blue Jackets to get Dumais at 96th overall. Like many undersized players who have constantly been doubted, the chip on his shoulder must be huge, and I am excited to watch his development and path to becoming an NHL’er.

I have a feeling we will see this kid much higher on our 2023 list.

Highlights