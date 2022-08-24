Denton Mateychuk is a high-end prospect with playmaking ability, but must develop as a defenseman

Thanks to everyone who voted for this year’s Top 25 Under 25 ranking. We had almost 100 submissions from Columbus Blue Jackets fans. Stay tuned as we count down the 25 highest voted players for the next month. Now, 10th-ranked Denton Mateychuk.

Denton Mateychuk

Voting

10th out of 40 eligible players

Writer Rank: 9

Reader Rank: 12

Highest placement: 1 (1 vote)

Most common placement: 8 (15 votes)

2021 Rank: Not Ranked

Biography

Birthdate: July 12, 2004

Birthplace: Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 187 lbs.

Position: Defense

Shoots: Left

Acquired: Drafted in the first round, 12th overall, in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft

2021-22 Season Review

Denton Mateychuk is a smooth skating offensively-minded defenseman who put up 13-51-64 in draft-eligible season. Mateychuk, described by EPRinkside as “always up in the play … few defensemen create more opportunities”, Mateychuk is one of the new-age NHL defensemen in the mold of Cale Makar - not a stay-at-home defenseman, but a defender who plays defense by never letting opponents posses the puck. He was third on the Warriors in scoring last season, first among defensemen, as Moose Jaw finished second in their division. Mateychuk then chipped in 1-9-10 in 10 playoff games. He was named to the WHL (East) First All-Star Team.

2022-23 Season Outlook

Mateychuk, high on upside as he was one of the younger players drafted this year, will likely return to the WHL this season. Mateychuk turned 18 just after the NHL draft and the NHL-CHL agreement prevents Mateychuk from going to the AHL until he is 20 years old. Mateychuk, an elite-potential passer on the blue line with endurance that is hard to come by, needs to develop his defensive prowess in his WHL. His offensive skill is difficult to replicate, but he needs to become positionally sound in his own zone to hit his potential in the NHL.

Highlights