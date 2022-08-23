The Cannon Cast Episode 175: Wings over America

PD and MrSwift discuss:

Kent Johnson and David Jiricek played well at the World Junior Championship. What does that mean for their chances to make the Blue Jackets’ roster this fall?

Ohio is getting an outdoor hockey game this weekend...but the Blue Jackets aren’t involved.

We break down the NHL Network’s list of the Top 20 Wings, including Johnny Gaudreau at #7 and PD’s hot take about Mitch Marner being the U2 of hockey players.

Stay tuned after the credits for Pup Dragon’s thoughts on Andrei Svechnikov!

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

