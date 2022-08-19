CBJ Top 25 Under 25 - Corson Ceulemans could be the next Seth Jones

Thanks to everyone who voted for this year’s Top 25 Under 25 ranking. We had almost 100 submissions from Columbus Blue Jackets fans. Stay tuned as we count down the 25 highest voted players for the next month. Now, 13th-ranked Corson Ceulemans.

Corson Ceulemans

Voting

13th out of 40 eligible players

Writer Rank: 12

Reader Rank: 13

Highest placement: 6 (5 votes)

Most common placement: 10 (11 votes)

2021 Rank: 15

Biography

Birthdate: May 5, 2003

Birthplace: Regina, Sask., Canada

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 198 lbs.

Position: Defense

Shoots: Right

Acquired: Drafted 25th overall in the 2021 Entry Draft

2021-22 Season

In his freshman year at the University of Wisconsin, Ceulemans put up a solid seven goals and 22 points in 38 games. While that may not scream “surefire top defenseman,” keep in mind that this is his freshman year, and it was good enough to tie for the team lead in points and third in goals. He showed good mobility and a wicked shot, but is still a bit rough around the edges, and made some ill-timed and costly mistakes.

2022-23 Season

Ceulemans is expected to return to Wisconsin for his sophomore year, where he’ll look to improve those decision making errors and mature his game. After the season, don’t be surprised if he gets a cup of tea with the Monsters or, depending on where we are in the standings, the Blue Jackets. In the video below, Rick Nash draws comparisons to Seth Jones, so Corson could be an exciting addition to the future D core.

Highlights