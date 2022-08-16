 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

The Cannon Cast Episode 174: Get in line

And give the young prospects a chance to play

By Pale Dragon
/ new
The Cannon Cast logo

PD is back to discuss:

  • What could the CBJ’s forward lines look like?
  • How the Cleveland Guardians prove you should give young prospects the chance to play.

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and pretty much anywhere else you get your podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating! We welcome your thoughts and feedback in the comments and let us know if you have questions you want us to answer. You can listen to this week’s episode above or download using the “Share” button in the embedded player.

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...