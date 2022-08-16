CBJ Top 25 Under 25: Luca Del Bel Belluz is a shooter with great hands, but will he develop into the center the Columbus Blue Jackets so desperately need?

Thanks to everyone who voted for this year’s Top 25 Under 25 ranking. We had almost 100 submissions from Columbus Blue Jackets fans. Stay tuned as we count down the 25 highest voted players for the next month. Today, Luca Del Bel Belluz.

#16 Luca Del Bel Belluz

Voting

16th out of 40 eligible players

Writer Rank: 16

Reader Rank: 17

Highest placement: 9 (2 votes)

Most common placement: 17 (9 votes)

2021 Rank: Not ranked

Biography

Birthdate: November 10, 2003

Birthplace: Woodbridge, ON, CAN

Height: 6’0”

Weight: 179 lbs

Position: Center

Shoots: Left

Acquired: Drafted in the second round, 44th overall, in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft

2021-22 Season

Luca Del Bel Belluz spent his draft-eligible year in the OHL with the Mississauga Steelheads where he finished second on the team in scoring and helped lead the team to the second round of the postseason. Del Bel Belluz had a breakout season, finishing 24th in the league and second on his team in scoring with 30-46-76 in 68 games played. He also posted 6-2-8 in 7 games of the OHL Cup. It was a dynamic year for Del Bel Belluz who, after not playing in 2020-21 and posting just six points in 58 games in 2019-20, burst onto the scene in a big way.

2022-23 Outlook

Del Bel Belluz will look to build on his stellar 2021-22 season as he likely returns to the OHL this year to continue his development. Most scouting reports agree that he needs to work on his defensive aptitude, his physicality, and his skating, so those will be areas of emphasis for the young center this season.

Highlights