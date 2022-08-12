2022 CBJ Top 25 Under 25 - Where does Liam Foudy go from here?

Thanks to everyone who voted for this year’s Top 25 Under 25 ranking. We had almost 100 submissions from Columbus Blue Jackets fans. Stay tuned as we count down the 25 highest voted players for the next month. Today, 18th ranked Liam Foudy.

Liam Foudy

Voting

18th out of 40 eligible players

Writer Rank: 21st

Reader Rank: 16th

Highest Placement: 3rd (1 vote)

Most Common Placement: 15th, 16th, and 18th (8 votes each)

2021 Rank: 13th (down 5)

Biography

Birthdate: February 4, 2000

Birthplace: Scarborough, Ontario, Canada

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 187 lbs

Position: Center/Right Wing

Shoots: Left

Acquired: Drafted 18th overall in 2018

2021-22 Season:

Liam Foudy only played 30 games total last season, missed the last three months of the season due to injury, and wasn’t too impressive in any of his appearances. He recorded a 7-12-19 stat line in 29 games with the Cleveland monsters, which is decent enough, but is a big downgrade from his 16 points in 12 games from the season before. He got one shot off, one hit thrown, and one goal against in his one game with the Blue Jackets this season, a 9-2 slaughtering at the hands of the Florida Panthers.

2022-23 Outlook:

Foudy’s a bit hard to predict, as he’s still an elite skater, and has showed flashes of brilliance during the 2020 Playoff bubble, but has really struggled to impress since then. With the logjam of forwards in the system, expect Foudy to play most of the season in Cleveland, bearing any injuries or a complete resurgence with the Monsters.

Highlights: