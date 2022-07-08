2022 NHL Draft: Blue Jackets Day Two Recap

After a rollercoaster of a day one that welcomed two new Blue Jackets in David Jiricek and Denton Mateychuk, Jarmo and company shifted their focus to day two and rounds two through seven. They likely had two main objectives: draft a center and a goalie. They did just that, and more. Here’s what went down.

#44: Luca Del Bel Belluz, C (Mississauga Steelheads, OHL)

Height: 6’1”

Weight: 179 lbs

Highest/Lowest ranking: 23/84

2021-22 Stats: 30-46-76 in 68 games

The first pick was a doozy. Not only did the Blue Jackets pick arguably the best name in the draft, but they managed to land a center that some had as going in the late first round. Del Bel Belluz is a skilled center with offensive talent. He’s touted for his playmaking ability and knack for scoring in traffic and tight areas. His one noted issue is skating, though some highlighted that the issue is more mechanics than talent or strength. If his skating mechanics can improve, his value and projection will quickly rise. For me personally, after the Blue Jackets passed on a center in the first round, Del Bel Belluz was my target. Luckily for the Jackets, he was still available at 44.

#96: Jordan Dumais, RW (Halifax Mooseheads, QMJHL)

Height: 5’9”

Weight: 165 lbs

Highest/Lowest Ranking: 33/94

2021-22 Stats: 39-70-109 in 68 games

The Jackets’ third round pick is a guy that many thought would go a lot higher in the draft. Dumais has been a scoring machine in the QMJHL. He likely fell because of his lack of size and slower top speed, but there’s no denying that Dumais has a high ceiling if he can continue improving. He’s also a later birthday, so hopefully he’s not done growing. This is a swing for the fence pick that could have a huge payoff.

There is my boy Jordan Dumais!!! A smaller guy and his feet are an issue but this kid is electric and generates offense. The same stuff said about Brayden Point. Remember this pick. — North American Central Scouting Independent Bureau (@MarkSeidel) July 8, 2022

#109: Kirill Dolzhenkov, RW (Krasnaya Armiya, MHL)

Height: 6’6”

Weight: 236 lbs

Highest/Lowest ranking: 66/151

2021-22 Stats: 14-14-28 in 33 games

Dolzhenkov is big. He’s skilled too. He also could be one of the steals of the draft. The Russian factor plus his poor skating is probably why he fell so low, but who needs to skate well when you are 6’6”? He pulled off a Michigan goal last season and has great hands for a big guy. If he can get better on his feet and continue to develop his game, look out. This was another big swing by Jarmo and earns this writer’s approval.

Columbus nabs one of the more intriguing players in this draft. I didn't rank him, but listed Kirill Dolzhenkov as one of the intriguing late-rounders I was watching. He is 6-foot-6 and he absolutely wires pucks. Watching him vs. U20 players was legit comical. — Chris Peters (@chrismpeters) July 8, 2022

#138: Sergei Ivanov, G (SKA St. Petersburg, MHL)

Height: 5’11”

Weight: 165 lbs

Highest/Lowest ranking: 64/179

2021-22 Stats: 2.17 GAA .928 SV% in 26 games

The Jackets needed to draft a goalie this year and they made a trade to do so. They traded their 2023 fifth round pick for number 138 this year and used it to pick Ivanov.

#203: James Fisher, RW (Belmont Hill, USHS-MA)

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 194 lbs

Highest/Lowest ranking: 99/197

2021-22 Stats: 17-11-28 in 27 games

That’s a wrap! Development camp begins next week and free agency opens up on Wednesday.