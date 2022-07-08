2022 NHL Draft Day Two Open Thread: Pick a center, si vous plait

2022 NHL Draft Second Round

Friday, July 8, 2022

Bell Centre, Montreal, Quebec

11 a.m. EDT, TV: ESPN+

The start of the first round of the 2022 NHL Draft was not lacking for excitement, with Slovaks claiming the top two picks and longtime #1 prospect Shane Wright falling all the way to #4.

This shakeup helped defenseman David Jiricek fall to #6, where the Columbus Blue Jackets happily took the big right-handed shot. Not hard to envision him playing next to Zach Werenski.

Poll What grade do you give the CBJ’s selection of David Jiricek? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 88% A (105 votes)

11% B (14 votes)

0% C (0 votes)

0% D (0 votes)

0% F (0 votes) 119 votes total Vote Now

Arizona traded up to #11 to take Conor Geekie, but there were still several intriguing centers on the board. Nevertheless, the Jackets went back to the blue line and selected Denton Mateychuk.

Poll What grade do you give the CBJ’s selection of Denton Mateychuk? A

B

C

D

F vote view results 23% A (29 votes)

50% B (61 votes)

18% C (22 votes)

5% D (7 votes)

1% F (2 votes) 121 votes total Vote Now

With these picks, the Jackets now have in their organization 13 defensemen who were born in 2000 or later. By comparison, just 7 players in that age range who are listed as center or center/wing (on Elite Prospect’s depth chart). Adding another goalie prospect would be wise as well, given their longer development timeline.

Today, the Blue Jackets are scheduled to select four more times:

Round 2, 44th overall

Round 3, 96th overall

Round 4, 109th overall

Round 7, 203rd overall

We’ll update this space with the selections, and feel free to discuss the picks and any other NHL news that comes up.