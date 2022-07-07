2022 NHL Draft: Blue Jackets select David Jiricek with the 6th overall selection

The Columbus Blue Jackets selected the Czech defenseman, David Jiricek, with their initial first round draft pick at #6 overall.

Jiricek is a big, physical, right-hand shot defenseman who perfectly fills one of the Jackets’ biggest holes on the roster. He was presumed to be a top-5 pick, so it’s a bit of a stretch to say he “fell” into their laps, but that is pretty much exactly what happened and Jarmo Kekalainen was more than happy to make the pick.

He’s close to NHL-ready so it may be sooner rather than later before we see Jiricek in the Union Blue.

Check out the scouting report on Jiricek for a little more info on the newest Columbus Blue Jacket.

What are your thoughts on the pick?