The Cannon Cast Episode 172: Jarmo giveth and taketh away

PD and Seeds discuss the best and worst moves made by Jarmo Kekalainen and the Columbus Blue Jackets over the last two weeks:

Johnny Gaudreau really wants to live in Columbus, apparently

Erik Gudbranson’s contract is really, really bad!

Patrik Laine gets re-signed, finally!

Oliver Bjorkstrand is too good to be a cap casualty

Further listening: our Twitter Space recorded just hours after the Gaudreau signing

Further reading: Gaudreau’s open letter to Calgary in The Player’s Tribune

