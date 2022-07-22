 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
Breaking: Patrik Laine re-signs, at the cost of Bjorkstrand

Columbus Blue Jackets sign Finnish winger Patrik Laine to long-term contract extension

Laine will be in Columbus for the next four years.

NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Columbus Blue Jackets Russell LaBounty-USA TODAY Sports

The Columbus Blue Jackets have checked another huge item off their offseason to-do list today, signing Finnish winger Patrik Laine to a long-term extension. The confirmation was first broken by Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

Laine, a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, had until 5:00 PM Eastern to accept his qualifying offer. Now, with this extension in place, that is no longer a concern and he will be in the fold for the foreseeable future. Per Brian Hedger at the Columbus Dispatch, it will be a four year deal worth $34.8 million, an AAV of $8.7 million.

Laine played 56 games for the Blue Jackets last season, scoring 26 goals and adding 30 assists for 56 points. For his career in Columbus, he has 36-41-77 in 101 games.

Congratulations to Patrik Laine on the extension!

