Columbus Blue Jackets sign Finnish winger Patrik Laine to long-term contract extension

The Columbus Blue Jackets have checked another huge item off their offseason to-do list today, signing Finnish winger Patrik Laine to a long-term extension. The confirmation was first broken by Aaron Portzline of The Athletic.

#CBJ and Patrik Laine have agreed to terms on a multi-year contract. Details to follow. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) July 22, 2022

Laine, a restricted free agent with arbitration rights, had until 5:00 PM Eastern to accept his qualifying offer. Now, with this extension in place, that is no longer a concern and he will be in the fold for the foreseeable future. Per Brian Hedger at the Columbus Dispatch, it will be a four year deal worth $34.8 million, an AAV of $8.7 million.

OFFICIAL: The Blue Jackets have signed restricted free agent forward Patrik Laine to a four-year, $34.8 million contract extension ($8.7 million AAV) through the 2025-26 NHL season #CBJ https://t.co/soENJ5UcqD — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) July 22, 2022

Laine played 56 games for the Blue Jackets last season, scoring 26 goals and adding 30 assists for 56 points. For his career in Columbus, he has 36-41-77 in 101 games.

Congratulations to Patrik Laine on the extension!