Columbus Blue Jackets land Johnny Gaudreau, sign forward to 7 year, $9.8 million per year contract

Jarmo Kekalainen did it. He signed the biggest unrestricted free agent in franchise history.

Long rumored to be a Philadelphia Flyer or New Jersey Devil, Johnny Gaudreau, “Johnny Hockey,” has joined the Columbus Blue Jackets per multiple league sources. The story was broken by Elliotte Friedman.

I think it is 7x$9.8M — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) July 13, 2022

Gaudreau is immediately the biggest star in the lineup and the biggest UFA signing in franchise history. Gaudreau put up 40-75-115 last year in Calgary as he finished as a post season first team All Star, 9th in Lady Byng voting, 4th in Hart voting, and 27th in Selke voting. For his career, Gaudreau has 210-399-609 in 602 career games at left wing.

More to come on this story, but welcome to Columbus Johnny Hockey!!!