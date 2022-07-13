 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JARMO ON VELHO WE GOT JOHNNY HOCKEY

Columbus Blue Jackets land Johnny Gaudreau, sign forward to 7 year, $9.8 million per year contract

The biggest free agent signing in franchise history.

By MrSwift13
Columbus Blue Jackets v Calgary Flames Photo by Gerry Thomas/NHLI via Getty Images

Jarmo Kekalainen did it. He signed the biggest unrestricted free agent in franchise history.

Long rumored to be a Philadelphia Flyer or New Jersey Devil, Johnny Gaudreau, “Johnny Hockey,” has joined the Columbus Blue Jackets per multiple league sources. The story was broken by Elliotte Friedman.

Gaudreau is immediately the biggest star in the lineup and the biggest UFA signing in franchise history. Gaudreau put up 40-75-115 last year in Calgary as he finished as a post season first team All Star, 9th in Lady Byng voting, 4th in Hart voting, and 27th in Selke voting. For his career, Gaudreau has 210-399-609 in 602 career games at left wing.

More to come on this story, but welcome to Columbus Johnny Hockey!!!

