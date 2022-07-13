 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
JARMO ON VELHO WE GOT JOHNNY HOCKEY

2022 NHL Free Agency Open Thread

The fun kicks off at noon ET today.

By Dalerrific
Calgary Flames v Edmonton Oilers - Game Four Photo by Codie McLachlan/Getty Images

Yesterday, Burkus covered some of the defensemen available in free agency and Swift covered the forwards. The Blue Jackets aren’t expected to be major players in free agency, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be fireworks across the league. Players like Claude Giroux, Johnny Gaudreau, and John Klingberg are looking for new homes. Evgeni Malkin decided to ruin some of the fun and re-signed with Pittsburgh overnight. Unfortunately, it sounds like some of the biggest names may end up in the Metro today, making the division even tougher next season.

What are your predictions for free agency? Will the Blue Jackets make any signings? The fun begins at noon ET today!

How many UFA signings will the Blue Jackets make today?

