Blue Jackets resign Columbus native Jack Roslovic

In a surprise announcement, the Columbus Blue Jackets have resigned Columbus native Jack Roslovic to a 2-year, $8 million dollar deal. The center was set to be an RFA this summer; he’ll instead be a UFA in 2024.

Since being acquired in the PLD-Laine deal, Roslovic has put up a 34-45-78 stat line in 129 games with his hometown club, mostly in a middle six role. He set career highs in goals (22), assists (23), and games played (81) this season. From fellow Cannon writer JKinCLE’s 2022 Review:

Roslovic’s season had about as high of highs and low of lows as you can get in the NHL. If you look at the midseason report card, it didn’t have many kind things to say about Jack. Thankfully, the NHL is a “what have you done for me lately” league, and to say that Roslovic turned his season around would be an understatement. He was arguably the Blue Jackets hottest forward in the latter half of the season, including finishing the season on an absolute heater. In his last ten games of the year, while playing as the #1 center, Roslovic tallied 13 points including ten goals. His confidence was as high as I have ever seen it. It is a shame the season was already over at that point.

Congrats to Jack on his new deal!