2021-22 Player Review: Gustav Nyquist was a reliable, steady presence for a club that was often in flux

Gustav Nyquist does many things well, but few spectacularly. He is not Artemi Panarin. He is not Patrik Laine with the puck. But he is a solid veteran contributor, reliable on a nightly basis for a team with many young players, and most critically, healthy. Nyquist played all 82 games for a team that lost player after player to long stretches.

For a team bridging the gap from the Foligno and Tortorella era to whatever the next era holds, Nyquist has been a good soldier. He’s played throughout the lineup, in all situations, and held a steadying presence with a new A on his sweater. He likely won’t be remembered among the Blue Jackets greats, but he could help lay the foundation for one or two of the next ones. That’s not nothing, especially in a lost season. Nyquist has been a consummate pro, and that’s all we can ask for.

2022 Stats

Games played: 82

Goals: 18

Assists: 35

Points: 53

Plus/Minus: -12

PIM: 26

5v5 CF%: 47.8%

5v5 FF%: 47.2%

Contract Status

Nyquist is entering the final year of a 4 year deal that carries an annual cap hit of $5.5 million. Nyquist has been productive the last few years, but with so many wingers on the way for the Blue Jackets, his remaining time in Columbus may be running short. Expect lots of chatter about Nyquist’s availability come next year’s trade deadline, especially if the Blue Jackets are effectively out of the playoff race. A productive winger with speed and multiple 50 point seasons could bring in a nice pick at the deadline.

High Point

Nyquist only had one multi-point game with a goal in a win over a playoff team, on March 19 against the St. Louis Blues where he had a goal and an assist. Nyquist did play all 82 games though, which at age 32, is not nothing to sneeze at. Nyquist was consistently solid for a team that spent much of the season seeking any type of consistency. Also, this one was really pretty.

Low Point

On January 26, 2022, Nyquist went -4 with a penalty in a 6-0 loss at home to the Calgary Flames. It was his worst performance at Nationwide Arena on the season. He played 14:50, giving up a goal just over every third minute he was on the ice.

Report Card

Nyquist was solid for Columbus, though often unspectacular. He made solid plays, was a solid veteran presence, and did his job. That’s a solid B in my book.