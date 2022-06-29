2022 Draft Prospect Profile: Kevin Korchinski could be the sleeper defenseman in the draft

It’s that time of year again! We’re less than a month away from the first round of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, on Thursday, July 7. The Columbus Blue Jackets will be picking at #6 and #12.

Position: D

Team: Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

Date of Birth: June 21, 2004

Birthplace: Saskatoon, SK

Height: 6’2”

Weight: 185 lbs

Shoots: Left

Ranked #14 by CONSOLIDATED RANKING

Ranked #19 by ELITEPROSPECTS.COM

Ranked #7 by FCHOCKEY

Ranked #25 by TSN/BOB McKENZIE

Ranked #18 by MCKEEN’S HOCKEY

Ranked #10 by TSN/CRAIG BUTTON

Ranked #7 by NHL CENTRAL SCOUTING (NA Skaters)

Ranked #13 by SPORTSNET

Ranked #17 by ISS HOCKEY

Ranked #14 by RECRUIT SCOUTING

Ranked #15 by DOBBERPROSPECTS

Ranked #17 by DRAFT PROSPECTS HOCKEY

Ranked #13 by SMAHT SCOUTING

Ranked #42 by THE PUCK AUTHORITY

Games Played: 67

Goals: 4

Assists: 61

Points: 65

PIM: 40

Plus/Minus: 36

“The one thing about him is for an elite offensive defenceman, he’s got a level of fearlessness and durability that you don’t see at that age. With other offensive defencemen, sometimes they can be timid going back for pucks and things like that. He just does not have that. And it leads to him taking a lot of big hits but he’s got some grit and some toughness that kind of gets overlooked sometimes. He took some big hits against Edmonton and never missed a shift and just came back,” O’Dette said. “He puts himself in somewhat dangerous spots, and it doesn’t faze him. And we’ve seen it with the Shea Theodores and the Ty Smiths where there was some hesitation for top WHL D at a young age. And he doesn’t have that timidness. He wants the puck and he wants to go get it. That’s a nice trait for him to have at this age.” - The Athletic

Korchinski is a defenseman with great to elite straight line speed, good to great crossovers and good backwards skating skills. It allows for him to play a mobile transition game that often features him carrying the puck into the neutral or offensive zones. Korchinski’s long stride allows for him to cover distances quickly and seal off gaps with relative ease, another advantage in the modern game. His top speed is above average for the WHL and while I don’t see him burning past players often, he is able to generate some separation between himself and an opposing defender with little difficulty. I have rarely seen Korchinski take a shift off, particularly in the offensive zone. He keeps his feet moving to establish a better position for himself and can skate well enough to cover up for any mistakes that his teammates might make. - Smaht Scouting