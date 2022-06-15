2022 Stanley Cup Final Open Thread

We’re down to the final two! Tonight, the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning travel to Denver to take on the dominant team from the Western Conference, the Colorado Avalanche.

There are some Blue Jackets connections on both sides of this match-up:

Colorado will of course take on Tampa Bay. The only former #CBJ player to lace ‘em up for the Bolts this year is Riley Nash, who skated in 10 regular-season games (also playing for Winnipeg and Arizona) and played the last four ECF games vs. the Rangers. All wins. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) June 12, 2022

Here is the schedule. All games are at 8 p.m. EDT, on ABC in the US.

Wednesday, June 15: Tampa at Colorado

Saturday, June 18: Tampa at Colorado

Monday, June 20: Colorado at Tampa

Wednesday, June 22: Colorado at Tampa

Friday, June 24: Tampa at Colorado (if necessary)

Sunday, June 26: Colorado at Tampa (if necessary)

Tuesday, June 28: Tampa at Colorado (if necessary)

As for the bracket challenge, devilpenny has moved into sole possession of first place. If Tampa wins, he will clinch. If Colorado wins, the winner will be the creatively named “Nhl stanley cup predictions 2022.” (Hooray for following directions!)

What’s your pick for the winner?