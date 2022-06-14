 clock menu more-arrow no yes

The Cannon Cast Episode 168: Columbus boys get new deals

And a Stanley Cup Final preview!

By Pale Dragon and MrSwift13
PD and MrSwift discuss:

  • Jack Roslovic’s new contract
  • Trent Vogelhuber’s promotion to Monsters head coach
  • Key players and matchups in the Colorado/Tampa series
  • Should the Flyers hire John Tortorella?

John Tortorella on how the Lightning changed after 2019: ‘We created a monster’

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

