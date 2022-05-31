The Cannon Cast Episode 166: Welcome Back, Korpi

This week, PD debates the pros and cons of the Joonas Korpisalo extension, and also covers:

Dean Kukan returns to Switzerland

The Blue Jackets sign defenseman Markus Bjork

Several Jackets play well at the World Championship (see also: Jeff Svoboda’s recap at BlueJackets.com)

Conference Finals preview

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and pretty much anywhere else you get your podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating! We welcome your thoughts and feedback in the comments and let us know if you have questions you want us to answer. You can listen to this week’s episode above or download using the “Share” button in the embedded player.