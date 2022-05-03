The Cannon Cast Episode 164: 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Preview

This week, PD and MrSwift discuss:

Did the Blue Jackets exceed expectations this season?

How was Brad Larsen’s first season as head coach?

Kirill Marchenko finally signs with Columbus

Breakdowns of every first round playoff series

Also,

Malcolm Subban sings the American national anthem and both team's players love it #LetsGoBuffalo #Blackhawks pic.twitter.com/M5UkKXS93F — Buffalo Hockey moments (@SabresPlays) April 29, 2022

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and pretty much anywhere else you get your podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating! We welcome your thoughts and feedback in the comments and let us know if you have questions you want us to answer. You can listen to this week’s episode above or download using the “Share” button in the embedded player.