The Cannon Cast Episode 164: 2022 Stanley Cup Playoff Preview

Plus, did the Blue Jackets exceed expectations?

By Pale Dragon and MrSwift13
The Cannon Cast logo

This week, PD and MrSwift discuss:

  • Did the Blue Jackets exceed expectations this season?
  • How was Brad Larsen’s first season as head coach?
  • Kirill Marchenko finally signs with Columbus
  • Breakdowns of every first round playoff series

Also,

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and pretty much anywhere else you get your podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating! We welcome your thoughts and feedback in the comments and let us know if you have questions you want us to answer. You can listen to this week’s episode above or download using the “Share” button in the embedded player.

