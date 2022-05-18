2021-22 Blue Jackets Player Review: Eric Robinson excelled in his role

Eric Robinson is what he is at this point, a fourth line grinder that uses his speed to make plays. That certainly doesn’t mean he can’t continue to improve his game and make a positive impact for his team, however. He set career highs in goals and assists this season and was part of a fourth line that was an offensive threat while on the ice. If he can continue to play at the level he played at this season, next year’s team will be better for it.

2022 Stats

Games Played: 67

Goals: 10

Assists: 17

Points: 27

Plus/Minus: -1

PIM: 18

5v5 CF%: 48.86%

5v5 FF%: 47.40%

oZS%: 33.3%

Contract Status

Robinson starts a brand new contract next season. It stretches two years and is worth a total of $3.2 million. He’s scheduled to be a UFA when that contract expires.

High Point

On December 14th in Vancouver, Robinson scored two goals in 14:31 minutes of ice time, including this beauty after winning a foot race against two Canucks.

ZOOOOM ⚡️



Eric Robinson bolted down the ice for a goal! pic.twitter.com/XTFoOcQMol — ESPN+ (@ESPNPlus) December 15, 2021

Low Point

Eric missed 14 games from February to early March due to a knee injury. Other than that, he didn’t have many low points on the ice this season.

Report Card

I’ll give Robinson an A. He has a defined role on this team and he’s not expected to be a points producer, yet he scored at a 33 point pace this season. He showed chemistry with Kuraly and Texier and continued to use his speed to make plays on the ice. If I had one critique of his game, it would be that he isn’t very physical given how big he is.