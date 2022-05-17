Stanley Cup Playoffs 2022: Second round open thread

The first round exceeded our wildest expectations, with five of the eight series reaching Game 7, and two of those going to overtime. Can the second round hope to match it? Here are the pairings:

Starting Tuesday:

(A3) Tampa Bay Lightning vs. (A1) Florida Panthers

(C3) St. Louis Blues vs. (C1) Colorado Avalanche

Starting Wednesday:

(M2) New York Rangers vs. (M1) Carolina Hurricanes

(P2) Edmonton Oilers vs. (P1) Calgary Flames

The full schedule can be found here.

In the bracket challenge, we have a three-way tie for first among devilpenny, Haemmertime, and Joe Lemur. Each went 8/8 and got three of the series’ lengths correct. But it’s still anyone’s game!

Who do you predict to reach the conference finals, and have you changed your mind after one round? My Cup pick was Calgary and I’m less confident now, though I think they face an easier test this round.