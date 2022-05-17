The Cannon Cast Episode 165: Draft Lotto reaction, Second Round preview

PD and MrSwift discuss what the Blue Jackets will do with the #6 and #12 picks in the draft, then preview all four second round playoff series. And, despite our best efforts, we talk about the Maple Leafs briefly. Sorry.

