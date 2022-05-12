2022 Player Review: Carson Meyer joined the local renaissance

As the season wore down, injuries started to build up, and one of the players that got the call up was Carson Meyer. Meyer joined fellow central Ohio natives Cole Sillinger, Jack Roslovic, and Sean Kuraly late into the season, and while his impact was lesser than the other three, it’s always cool to see another local product join the NHL. Ohio is becoming a hockey hotbed, and Meyer is the latest example.

Season Stats:

Games Played: 13 NHL Games (57 AHL Games)

Goals: 1 (16)

Assists: 2 (11)

Points: 3 (27)

Plus/Minus: Even (-15)

PIM: 6 (63)

5v5 CF%: 52.0%

5v5 FF%: 47.9%

Contract Status:

After signing a one-year, two-way deal this past offseason, Meyer is a Restricted Free Agent this offseason. Expect a similar deal, perhaps with a bit more term, somewhere in the $1M-range.

High Point:

Carson Meyer scored his first NHL goal on April 5th, putting the Jackets up 2-0 in what would be a 4-2 win over the Philadelphia Flyers. That win broke the Jackets’ 7-game losing streak. He also earned an assist during that game.

Low Point:

After his second game, Meyer only earned one more assist in his next 11 games and only averaged around 8.5 minutes/game. Less of a “Low Point” and more of a “nothing really happened here Point.”

Report Card:

Honestly, Meyer didn’t really do anything to impress me, and didn’t do too much to push me off. C seems reasonable, but let me know down below if you disagree.