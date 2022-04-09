Game #73 Preview/Gamethread: Blue Jackets visit the state up north

Saturday, April 9, 2022 - 7:00 EDT

Dough Louis Arena - Detroit, Michigan

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Winging It In Motown

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-33-6, 72 points, 6th Metro, 10th East)

at

Detroit Red Wings (28-34-9, 65 points, 5th Atlantic, 11th East)

The Jackets have lost eight of their last nine games, but five of the next six are against teams who will not reach the postseason. Can they get back on track before some tough games to end the season?

Player to Watch

Moritz Seider

One of the bright spots for Detroit this season is the debut of rookie defenseman Moritz Seider. The German — who turned 21 this week — is a 6’4” right handed defenseman who already leads his team in average minutes per game. He’s also putting up points at a Voracekian rate: five goals and 40 assists. Could he be the next Nicklas Lidstrom? Red Wings fans certainly hope so.

Jackets Notes

Big news yesterday as the Blue Jackets signed their top pick from last summer’s draft, University of Michigan forward Kent Johnson. Despite the location of tonight’s game, Johnson will not play tonight as he waits for his work visa to be processed. One assumes he’ll be in the building to cheer on his new teammates, however ... Speaking of teammates, the Jackets also signed Johnson’s old captain, Michigan defenseman Nick Blankenburg. A senior, Blankenburg was an undrafted free agent. He’s a right handed shot and only 5’9”, but put up 29 points in 38 games this season for the Wolverines.

The Other Bench

The Wings recently had a six game skid of their own, but rebounded this week with wins over Boston and Winnipeg.

Season Series

10/19/2021 CBJ 1 @ DET 4

11/15/2021 DET 3 @ CBJ 5

04/09/2022 CBJ @ DET

Stats

Detroit Columbus 2.85 (21) GPG 3.14 (14) 3.80 (32) GAPG 3.71 (29) 17.2% (27) PP% 17.7% (25) 73.0% (31) PK% 78.6% (18) 46.5% (27) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.3% (24) 46.2% (30) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.4% (27) 8.5 (13) 5v5 Shooting % 9.1 (6) .909 (28) 5v5 Save % .908 (29) Dylan Larkin, 30 G Leader Patrik Laine, 25 Moritz Seider, 40 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 46 Dylan Larkin, 67 P Leader Patrik Laine, 52 Givani Smith, 108 PIM Leader Sean Kuraly, 59 18-13-6 Home / Road 15-18-2 3-5-2 Last 10 2-5-3

Projected Lineups