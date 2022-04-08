Kent Johnson Watch is officially on: the CBJ prospect’s debut could happen next week

Kent Johnson’s Michigan season is over, but his pro career might be about to take flight.

The Michigan Wolverines were eliminated in the Frozen Four on Thursday night, falling 3-2 in overtime to the Denver Pioneers.

Flyers prospect Bobby Brink sets up Carter Savoie to lift Denver past Michigan in overtime at the Frozen Four. pic.twitter.com/ysp1ilpRqK — Ryan Gilbert (@RGilbertSOP) April 8, 2022

Johnson did not have any points in the game, as Michigan played an unusually conservative style before falling just short of the championship.

Johnson finished at Michigan this season with 8 goals and 29 assists for 37 points in 32 games. Johnson also played for Team Canada in the Olympics after being selected as an alternate, posting five points in five games.

In advance of the Frozen Four matchup, it was reported by Emily Kaplan of ESPN that Johnson was one of several Michigan players expected to turn pro at the end of their season.

As I reported on The Point today…



All indications are that Owen Power (Buffalo) & Kent Johnson (CBJ) go pro. Matty Beniers likely signing in Seattle.



Luke Hughes will not sign in NJ after Michigan’s season, per sources. Leaning toward returning for sophomore year. pic.twitter.com/m8GM3MLMZh — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) April 7, 2022

With the Blue Jackets next game in Detroit on Saturday night, it would be feasible, however unlikely, that Johnson could make his debut in Michigan. The more likely scenario, however, would be Johnson making his debut in Columbus next Wednesday against the Montreal Canadiens.

Johnson is an incredibly talented playmaker, though his goal total at Michigan may be lower than some Blue Jackets fans had hoped for. He is also slight of frame, listed at 6’1”, 168 pounds, something that will surely be addressed in this coming offseason.

But he has a knack for making dazzling plays look effortless.

Kent Johnson almost just buried a Michigan #CBJ



pic.twitter.com/Sqjcpqh12p — CBJ Coverage (@CBJcoverage) January 9, 2022

Kent Johnson Watch is officially on — look for the second of the Blue Jackets’ three first round picks to make his NHL debut in the coming days. The future is getting brighter, one day at a time.