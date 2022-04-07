Game #72 Preview: Jackets rematch Flyers at home

Thursday, April 7, 2022 - 7:00 EDT

Nationwide Arena - Columbus, OH

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Broad Street Hockey

Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6, 72 points, 6th Metro, 10th East)

at

Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11, 55 points, 7th Metro, 14th East)

The Jackets earned a much-needed win over a floundering Flyers team on Tuesday night, and they’re back at it again tonight to attempt to secure the mini-sweep. Even though these games don’t technically mean anything in the scope of the playoffs, the Jackets could use the confidence boost as they’re still recovering from a seven-game skid prior to Tuesday’s win.

Player to Watch

Cam Atkinson

He returns! I think we can expect a warm welcome for Cam tonight, as his trade last summer blindsided everyone in CBJ Land, including Cam himself.

I’m looking forward to seeing him back in Columbus, even though he won’t be wearing the CBJ blue.

Jackets Notes

Tonight is Military Appreciation Night at the arena, so if that’s your thing, get there early if you want a free camo CBJ hat ... Brendan Gaunce, Carson Meyer, and Justin Danforth scored the first three goals on Tuesday night, and none of them were on the roster at the beginning of the season; love to see it ... Elvis is in net again, which is frustrating to me, as the Jackets are out of the playoffs and I’d love to see Berube play a little bit instead of overexerting Elvis and risking injury.

The Other Bench

The Flyers certainly didn’t have the season they were anticipating, despite making moves to add veteran talent last summer. With 55 points, they’re nearly at the bottom of the Metro with New Jersey only trailing them by one point. Cam has been a standout player for the Flyers this season, with 50 points in 70 games. If they win tonight, that’ll be their tenth away win of the season.

Season Series

1/20/22 CBJ 2 @ PHI 1

4/5/22 CBJ 4 @ PHI 2

4/7/22 PHI @ CBJ

Stats

Philadelphia Columbus 2.57 (30) GPG 3.17 (13) 3.51 (27) GAPG 3.70 (30) 12.8% (32) PP% 17.8% (25) 76.0% (23) PK% 78.2% (19) 46.5% (28) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.3% (24) 46.5% (27) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.4% (28) 8.0 (21) 5v5 Shooting % 9.2 (6) .917 (17) 5v5 Save % .909 (28) Cam Atkinson, 23 G Leader Patrik Laine, 25 Travis Konecny, 31 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 46 Cam Atkinson, 50 P Leader Patrik Laine, 52 Zac MacEwen, 101 PIM Leader Sean Kuraly, 59 9-20-5 Home / Road 18-14-4 3-7-0 Last 10 2-5-3

Projected Lineups