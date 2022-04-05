Game #71 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Flyers

No changes to the lineup tonight, just some slight tweaks to the lines. Elvis is in net again.

For the Flyers, Scott Laughton returns from injury and enters the lineup in place of Hayden Hodgson who was sent back to the AHL.

Transaction: We have activated forward Scott Laughton from injured reserve and have loaned forward Hayden Hodgson to the @LVPhantoms (AHL). pic.twitter.com/6Np69JKoS2 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 5, 2022

Let’s go Jackets!