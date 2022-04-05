Game #71 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Flyers

No changes to the lineup tonight, just some slight tweaks to the lines. Elvis is in net again.
Battle on Broad St. @BlueTech_Inc | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/Pkv99IhPok— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 5, 2022
For the Flyers, Scott Laughton returns from injury and enters the lineup in place of Hayden Hodgson who was sent back to the AHL.
Transaction: We have activated forward Scott Laughton from injured reserve and have loaned forward Hayden Hodgson to the @LVPhantoms (AHL). pic.twitter.com/6Np69JKoS2— Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) April 5, 2022
