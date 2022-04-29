Join The Cannon’s official playoff bracket challenge!

The Columbus Blue Jackets will not be competing in the playoffs this season, but that doesn’t mean that the 5th Line can’t get a piece of the action.

Under the current playoff format, the NHL hosts a bracket challenge on their website. This year we’re creating our own league within it.

Click this link to sign up. Password is BJORKSTRAND

When you create your bracket, include your SBN user name in the name. The winner will receive a gift card to the Blue Line Store.

Stay tuned for more playoff coverage here at The Cannon, as there should be some very entertaining series to watch as neutral observers. We’ll also have plenty of off-season content looking back at the Jackets’ season, and looking ahead to their off-season and 2022-23.

Thanks for reading and commenting!