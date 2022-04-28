Game #81 Gamethread: Lightning at Blue Jackets

It’s the last home game as the 2021-2022 season wraps up. Unfortunately for the Jackets and the fans, the team is dealing with even more injuries.

#CBJ will be without Zach Werenski and Nick Blankenburg for the last two games, head coach Brad Larsen says.



Elvis Merzlikins in net again tonight vs. Tampa — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 28, 2022

This happens at the end of a season when playoffs are off the table, but it is still a lengthy #CBJ walking wounded list including Jenner, Werenski, Laine, Kuraly, Texier, Korpisalo, Boqvist, Blankenburg, and Tarasov, all out tonight (and probably tomorrow). — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 28, 2022

As for the Lightning...

Jon Cooper confirms Erik Cernak will play tonight and Brian Elliott will be in the starting goaltender #GoBolts — Gabby Shirley (@Gabby_Shirley_) April 28, 2022

In other Blue Jackets news, Jake Christansen has been named a second-team AHL All-Star. Congrats, Jake!

#CBJ defenseman Jacob Christiansen has been named a second-team AHL All-Star. With a 13-32-45 line this year, he is tied for the league lead in goals among defensemen and fourth in points. — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) April 28, 2022

Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!