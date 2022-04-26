 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game 80 Recap: Lightning out-talent Blue Jackets, Stamkos and Kucherov deliver 4-1 Bolts victory

Columbus Blue Jackets v Tampa Bay Lightning Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Tampa Bay Lightning will be in the playoffs. The Columbus Blue Jackets will not.

Those realities played out on the ice in Tampa on Tuesdays night as the Bolts scored first and were rarely threatened en route to a 4-1 victory over the Blue Jackets.

Nikita Kucherov opened the scoring just 1:37 in with a feed from Steven Stamkos, a duo that would prove deadly on the night.

Oliver Bjorkstrand would tie the game just minutes later on a feed from Jack Roslovic for the only Blue Jackets highlight of the night.

At the end of the first period, Steven Stamkos broke the tie with his 38th of the season from Kucherov and Victor Hedman.

Stamkos hit 100 points with his second goal of the night and 39th of the season as he extended the Bolts’ lead to 3-1 at 7:29 of the second period.

With 5:07 remaining, Ondrej Palat finished the game with his 18th of the year.

Tampa Bay beat Columbus 4-1. The teams finish their season series Thursday night at 7:00 PM EDT in the Nationwide Arena finale this season.

