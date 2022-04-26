The Cannon Cast Episode 163: Finland, Finland, Finland!

PD and Dale discuss:

The Blue Jackets are going to Finland!

Is there another move this summer besides re-signing Patrik Laine?

Could there be an offer sheet for Kevin Fiala

Nick Blankenburg continues to fit in on defense

Jack Roslovic is on fire

Stay tuned for a bonus cameo from Pup Dragon after the credits!

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

