 clock menu more-arrow no yes
Breaking CBJ and NHL announce dates for Global Series in Finland vs. COL

Filed under:

Game #79 Gamethread: Oilers at Blue Jackets

Come hang out for some afternoon hockey!

By JKinCLE
/ new
Columbus Blue Jackets v Edmonton Oilers Photo by Andy Devlin/NHLI via Getty Images

Let’s all just enjoy watching some hockey on a beautiful Sunday afternoon. Dean Kukan draws into the lineup after a lengthy injury with Bayreuther headed back to the press box. Yegor Chinakhov makes his return to the lineup as well, in place of Brendan Gaunce. Speaking of Chinakhov...

Updated Lines

I must say I like the look of these lines a little better than the previous game’s.

Let’s go Jackets!

More From The Cannon

Loading comments...