Game 77 Recap - Jackets, Roslovic fall short in late nite matchup in San Jose

With their best center, wing, and defenseman all injured, the Jackets wrapped up their annual California road trip against the San Jose Sharks. It did not go well. Let’s break it down

First Period

Believe it or not, the Jackets actually looked decent for the first four minutes or so! Then Jack Roslovic took a slashing penalty and they very quickly didn’t.

SHARKS POWER PLAY GOAL - Scott Reedy from Noah Gregor and Logan Couture - 4:39 1st, 1-0 San Jose

Well, that’s less than ideal. Hopefully we don’t give up a second goal in the first 10 minutes.

SHARKS GOAL - Rudolfs Balcers from Thomas Bordeleau - 8:45 1st, 2-0 San Jose

Last 3 games combined score after the opening 10 minutes:

California teams :7#CBJ:1

— Jean-Luc Grand-Pierre aka “The Hyphenator” (@JLGP34) April 20, 2022

The Jackets would kill another penalty before Adam Boqvist appeared to tie the game, only for an offsides challenge to call it back for the 83rd time this season. Minutes later, Oliver Bjorkstrand would have a golden opportunity from the slot, but he flipped it into the logo of Kahkonen.

Then the world got a little sadder.

SHARKS GOAL - Scott Reedy (2) from Sasha Chmelevski - 18:14 1st, 3-0 San Jose

Well, the CBJ were officially in a hole. Would they be able to get out?

Second Period:

The period opened with Bjorkstrand getting another opportunity, but no dice on the play. Shortly after, Columbus would “benefit” from a questionable goaltender interference penalty, followed by a too many men call, but both resulted in minimal chances. Not nearly enough urgency for a team down 3 goals.

Jakub Voracek got a look, splitting the defense, before San Jose began to really take over the game. For a solid couple shifts, they were buzzing on the attack, or quickly forcing a turnover when the Jacket got it out. Luckily, the surprisingly excellent Robinson-Kuraly-Danforth line came, generated some momentum, and drew another too many men penalty. The 0:22.7 of power play time actually looked kinda decent, before both teams headed back to the locker rooms at the same score they last left.

Third Period:

With 1:37 left on the power play and 20:00 left in the game, the Blue Jackets got to work. Another mediocre-seeming power play turned golden when Justin Danforth fed Jack Roslovic, who popped the puck over the sprawling goalie. Kent Johnson got the secondary assist for his first NHL point.

BLUE JACKETS POWER PLAY GOAL - Jack Roslovic from Justin Danforth and Kent Johnson - 1:32 3rd, 3-1 San Jose

Roslovic with the feed from Danforth gets the Blue Jackets on the board early to start the 3rd #CBJ pic.twitter.com/7he0ruVnn0 — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) April 20, 2022

From there, the Blue Jackets dominated the rest of the game, swarming the Sharks’ zone and creating turnovers like Pillsbury on Memorial Day. Opportunities abound, but none found the net until the 13-minute mark. And who else but Jack Roslovic?

BLUE JACKETS GOAL - Jack Roslovic (2) from Jakub Voracek and Jake Bean - 13:33 3rd, 3-2 Sharks

Roslovic is back at it again!!! Blue Jackets are chippin' away #CBJ pic.twitter.com/M4uGrNFkSe — Bally Sports Columbus (@BallySportsCBUS) April 20, 2022

The CBJ would continue to control play for the rest of the game, but like the SoCal games before, weren’t able to complete the comeback. Regardless, this may be the best period of hockey Columbus has played this season; shame it came after a dumpster fire and underwhelming leaf pile.

The Jackets return to NWA on Friday to host the Ottawa Senators, before a Sunday matinee versus the Oilers.