Game #77 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Sharks

Lets hope the this one is worth staying up for!
Kent Johnson is on the top line and Nick Blankenburg is in the top four. Hopefully they can provide some strong play with more minutes. The future is here.
Merzlikins is back in net for the Jackets and he will be opposed by Kaapo Kahkonen at the other end.
Blue Jackets
welcome to the top line, KJ @BlueTech_Inc | #CBJ pic.twitter.com/FNl3JognuF— Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) April 19, 2022
Sharks
Back to Kaapo tonight. #SJSharks pic.twitter.com/RuQ81FDoNy— San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) April 19, 2022
Loading comments...