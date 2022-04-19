 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Game #77 Gamethread: Blue Jackets at Sharks

Come talk some late night hockey!

By JKinCLE
San Jose Sharks v Columbus Blue Jackets Photo by Ben Jackson/NHLI via Getty Images

Lets hope the this one is worth staying up for!

Kent Johnson is on the top line and Nick Blankenburg is in the top four. Hopefully they can provide some strong play with more minutes. The future is here.

Merzlikins is back in net for the Jackets and he will be opposed by Kaapo Kahkonen at the other end.

Blue Jackets

Sharks

Let’s go Jackets!

