The Cannon Cast Episode 162: Come visit scenic Blankenburg

Short host PD presents a short episode with praise of of short defenseman Nick Blankenburg.

Also, how was Kent Johnson’s debut, and who has been the best young player of the season?

Our theme music is the song “Green Eyes,” by Angela Perley and the Howlin’ Moons off of their album Homemade Vision. Check out angelaperley.com for music, news, and show dates.

We’re on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and pretty much anywhere else you get your podcasts. Leave us a review and a rating! We welcome your thoughts and feedback in the comments and let us know if you have questions you want us to answer. You can listen to this week’s episode above or download using the “Share” button in the embedded player.