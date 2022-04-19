Game 77 Preview: Jackets try to salvage California trip in San Jose

Columbus Blue Jackets at San Jose Sharks

Tuesday, April 19, 2022 - 10:30 PM ET

SAP Center, San Jose, California

TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s Blog: Fear the Fin

Columbus Blue Jackets, 35-35-6, 76 points, 6th Metropolitan, 10th East

at

San Jose Sharks, 29-34-12, 70 points, 7th Pacific, 13th West

Season Series:

12/5/21 - SJ 4 at CBJ 6

4/19/22 - CBJ at SJ

After going 0-2 in SoCal, losing 2-1 to the Kings on Saturday and 6-4 to the Ducks on Sunday, the Jackets fly to NorCal to play the San Jose Sharks. The injury bug has officially bit the CBJ; Patrik Laine was a game-time scratch in Anaheim, while Zach Werenski left the game early in the first period and didn’t return. No updates as of writing on either’s status.

With injuries mean more opportunities for the youngsters! Only six games to go, time to trot out what you got and see what happens. I, for one, want to see Johnson and Sillinger on a line together, maybe with Oliver Bjorkstrand or Gus Nyquist?

As for the Sharks, they’re amidst an 0-6-4 slide, yet to win in April. Let’s hope they don’t change that tonight. Timo Meier is leading the way with 73 points, and Jeff Viel has almost double the penalty minutes (112) as the Blue Jackets’ leader (Sean Kuraly, 61)

Player to Watch - Nick Blankenburg

The surprise signing out of UofM has looked good out there in his first three games, and with fellow Wolverine Zach Werenski out of the lineup, will have a big opportunity to step up tonight. The pairs are honestly a crapshoot so I’ll just say he’s playing with Gavrikov and call it at that.

Stats:

San Jose Columbus 2.57 (28) GPG 3.17 (13) 3.17 (21) GAPG 3.68 (29) 18.2% (23) PP% 17.1% (24) 86.18% (3) PK% 79.0% (19) 45.4% (31) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.5% (23) 46.7% (25) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.5% (26) 7.7% (27) 5v5 Shot % 9.3% (6) .914 (22) 5v5 Save % .908 (28) Timo Meier, 33 G Leader Patrik Laine, 26 Brent Burns, 41 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 50 Timo Meier, 73 P Leader Patrik Laine, 56 Jeffrey Viel, 112 PIM Leader Sean Kuraly, 61 16-16-5 Home / Road 16-20-2 0-6-4 Last 10 3-6-1

Projected Lines:

Columbus Blue Jackets

Gustav Nyquist Cole Sillinger Jakub Voracek Kent Johnson Jack Roslovic Oliver BJORKSTRAND Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Justin Danforth Emil Bemstrom Brendan Gaunce Carson Meyer Vladislav Gavrikov Nick Blankenburg Jake Bean Adam Boqvist Dean Kukan? Andrew Peeke Elvis Merzlikins JF Berube

San Jose Sharks