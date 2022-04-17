Game #76 Preview/Gamethread: Golden State tour continues in Anaheim

Columbus Blue Jackets at Anaheim Ducks

Sunday, April 17, 2022 - 8:30 PM ET

Honda Center, Anaheim, California

TV: Bally Sports Ohio - Radio: 97.1 FM

Opponent’s blog: Anaheim Calling

Columbus Blue Jackets, 35-34-6, 76 points, 6th Metro, 10th East

@

Anaheim Ducks, 29-33-14, 72 points, 6th Pacific, 12th West

The Blue Jackets suffered a 2-1 loss to the Kings last night, but the California road trip rolls on tonight against the Ducks. In a quick turnaround, the Jackets were less than 20 hours from puck drop in Anaheim when the final horn sounded in LA. The Columbus skaters had a hard time finding their legs in the first period and hope to remedy that for tonight’s game.

Neither of these teams will compete for the Stanley Cup this year, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be storylines to watch. The youngsters will be a large focus - Johnson, Blankenburg, Sillinger, Zegras, and Drysdale, to name a few. There won’t be any standings shuffles tonight, but the Ducks sit only four points behind the Jackets for the coveted title of 12th worst team in the league.

Player to Watch

Gus Nyquist

The veteran Swede continues to make a positive impact for this team. He’s currently on a three game point streak and is 1-6-7 in the last seven games. A great individual effort by Gus led to the Jackets’ lone goal last night.

Jackets Notes

Boone Jenner is on this road trip, but it’s unclear whether or not he’ll play again before the season ends … Elvis Merzlikins has a combined save percentage of .925 over his last seven starts … Nick Blankenburg has 32:19 of ice time in 2 games and a CF% of 55.

Season Series

12/9/21 - ANA 2 @ CBJ 1

4/17/22 - CBJ @ ANA

Stats

Anaheim Columbus 2.75 (24) GPG 3.19 (12) 3.21 (22) GAPG 3.68 (29) 21.7% (12) PP% 17.4 (25) 81.0% (12) PK% 78.6% (19) 48.12% (20) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.44% (23) 48.25% (21) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.56% (25) 7.73 (24) 5v5 Shooting % 9.29 (4) .914 (21) 5v5 Save % .908 (28) Troy Terry, 34 G Leader Patrik Laine, 26 Trevor Zegras, 35 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 49 Troy Terry, 60 P Leader Patrik Laine, 56 Sam Carrick, 85 PIM Leader Vladislav Gavrikov, 60 13-16-9 Home / Road 16-19-2 2-5-3 Last 10 3-5-2

Projected Lineups

Gus Nyquist Jack Roslovic Patrik Laine Jake Voracek Cole Sillinger Emil Bemstrom Kent Johnson Justin Danforth Oliver Bjorkstrand Eric Robinson Sean Kuraly Carson Meyer Zach Werenski Andrew Peeke Vladislav Gavrikov Adam Boqvist Nick Blankenburg Jake Bean Elvis Merzlikins J.F. Berube Anaheim Ducks Derek Grant Trevor Zegras Troy Terry Adam Henrique Ryan Getzlaf Gerry Mayhew Sonny Milano Isac Lundestrom Zach Aston-Reese Sam Carrick Sam Steel Dominik Simon Kevin Shattenkirk Cam Fowler Jamie Drysdale Urho Vaakanainen Andrej Sustr Josh Mahura Anthony Stolarz John Gibson Columbus Blue JacketsAnaheim Ducks

This is also the gamethread, so join us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!