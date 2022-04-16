Game #75 Preview/GameThread: Blue Jackets head to west coast to take on Kings in late night affair

Columbus Blue Jackets at Los Angeles Kings

Saturday, April 16, 2022 - 10:30 PMT EDT

Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, California

TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM

Opponent’s blog: Jewels from the Crown

Columbus Blue Jackets, 35-33-6, 76 points, 6th Metro, 10th East

@

Los Angeles Kings, 39-27-10, 88 points, 3rd Pacific, 8th West

The Columbus Blue Jackets, winners of two straight, head to the west coast for their annual California road trip. First on the docket are the Los Angeles Kings - a team fighting for their playoff lives, but limping into this contest on the heels of a 9-3 loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

The Jackets, behind two more goals from Jack Roslovic, thumped the Montreal Canadiens in their last time out. The team also welcomed Kent Johnson and Nick Blankenburg to the pro ranks from the Michigan Wolverines. Keep an eye on the rookies as they get their feet wet on a road trip in the pros for the first time, especially against a traditionally heavy-playing team.

The Kings will desperately need this game - they are in a fight for their playoff lives with the Vegas Golden Knights, who have caught them in points percentage with a game in hand, while the wild cards in the Western Conference have passed the Kings with games in hand. The Blue Jackets have to be ready for a dogfight in this contest.

Player to Watch

Jack Roslovic

Has to be, right? Roslovic has five goals in his last two games (six total points) and is playing the best hockey of the season down the stretch. Roslovic also has the game winning goal in the last two games out. He has 1-3-4 in seven career games against the Los Angeles Kings, so the potential for his hot streak to continue is there.

Jackets Notes

Patrik Laine broke a ten game goalless streak with his tally against the Montreal Canadiens … Nick Blankenburg played 16:01 in his NHL debut, finishing with an assist … Kent Johnson played 10:20 in his NHL debut, finishing with a hit, two shots, and two penalty minutes … Sean Kuraly, who has cleared COVID protocol, is traveling with the team and expected to return on the road trip

The Other Bench

Phillip Danault has five points (2-3-5) in his last five games … Danault has also set a career high in goals this season with 23 … Danault will be a key for the Kings against the Blue Jackets - in wins this season, Danault has 15-15-30, while in losses he has just 5-4-9 … The Kings have just one player with 50 points on the season, Anze Kopitar (18-44-62)

Season Series

03/04/2022 LAK 4 @ CBJ 3 (OT)

04/16/2022 CBJ @ LAK

Stats

Los Angeles Columbus 2.84 (21) GPG 3.19 (13) 2.91 (13) GAPG 3.68 (29) 16.5% (27) PP% 17.4 (25) 76.4% (22) PK% 78.6% (19) 54.26% (5) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.44% (23) 54.82% (5) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.56% (25) 6.72 (32) 5v5 Shooting % 9.29 (4) .914 (22) 5v5 Save % .908 (28) Adrian Kempe, 33 G Leader Patrik Laine, 26 Anze Kopitar, 44 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 49 Anze Kopitar, 62 P Leader Patrik Laine, 56 Brendan Lemieux, 93 PIM Leader Vladislav Gavrikov, 60 18-16-4 Home / Road 16-18-2 4-5-1 Last 10 3-4-3

Projected Lineups