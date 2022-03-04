Game #55 Preview: Blue Jackets kick off important weekend back-to-back by hosting Kings

Los Angeles Kings at Columbus Blue Jackets
Friday, March 4, 2022 - 7:00 EDT
Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH
TV: Bally’s Sports Ohio - Radio: WBNS FM
Los Angeles Kings, 29-19-7, 65 points, 2nd Pacific, 5th West
@
Columbus Blue Jackets, 28-25-1, 57 points, 5th Metro, 9th East
The Columbus Blue Jackets will welcome the Los Angeles Kings to Nationwide Arena for the first time since December 19, 2019 tonight - that game, for those who forget, was a 3-2 OT victory for the home team as they swept the season series with the Kings.
These Kings are improved over the 2019-20 squad, with the 2021-22 Kings sitting squarely in a playoff position as we approach the trade deadline. The Blue Jackets are in the first spot outside the Eastern Conference Wild Card right now, but with significant ground to make up to even have a hope of making the playoffs.
The Blue Jackets could see some reinforcements return to the lineup tonight. Zach Werenski, Eric Robinson, and Jake Bean skated at practice on Thursday, while Joonas Korpisalo joined Elvis Merzlikins and J-F Berube in goalie drills. Adam Boqvist did not participate.
Player to Watch
Jack Roslovic
Roslovic has had a much more productive stretch of late with five points in his last four games, including two two-point nights. Roslovic has been struggling this season, with just 25 points total on the season (9-16-25), but has found his sea legs and is earning more playing time as a result. His time on ice per game has ticked upward over the four contests and he is even finding himself on the penalty kill. His CF% is over 50% and, while he is still playing sheltered minutes, he has been effective for the club.
Jackets Notes
Jake Christiansen notched his first career goal during the game on Tuesday … With an assist on Christiansen’s goal, Max Domi crossed the 300 point plateau for his career … Patrik Laine has 14 goals and 23 points in his last 14 games, a Blue Jackets record … the Blue Jackets are the only team in the Eastern Conference with a points percentage above .500 despite a negative goal differential on the season … Vladislav Gavrikov has nine minor penalties in his last eight games to lead the club in PIMs this season with 40
The Other Bench
The Kings came up just short of tying the NHL record for most consecutive games outshooting their opponent with their streak snapped at 21 in Wednesday’s loss to the Dallas Stars (the record is 22 consecutive games) … Phillip Danault has eight points (6-2-8) in his last nine games … the Kings allowed three goals in 5:34 of the second period to lose to the Stars on Wednesday night
Season Series
03/04/2022 LAK @ CBJ
04/16/2022 CBJ @ LAK
Stats
|Los Angeles
|Columbus
|2.91 (19)
|GPG
|3.26 (10)
|2.82(12)
|GAPG
|3.61 (31)
|16.8% (26)
|PP%
|17.2% (24)
|75.3% (29)
|PK%
|80.3% (13)
|54.43% (4)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|47.42% (25)
|55.06% (3)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|46.81% (27)
|7.04% (29)
|5v5 Shooting %
|9.56% (4)
|.921 (14)
|5v5 Save %
|.907 (29)
|Adrian Kempe, 25
|G Leader
|Boone Jenner, 23
|Anze Kopitar, 35
|A Leader
|Jakub Voracek, 38
|Anze Kopitar, 50
|P Leader
|Boone Jenner, 43
|Brendan Lemieux, 86
|PIM Leader
|Vladislav Gavrikov, 40
|8-16-2
|Home / Road
|15-7-5
|7-3-0
|Last 10
|7-3-0
Projected Lineups
Columbus Blue Jackets
|Patrik Laine
|Boone Jenner
|Gus Nyquist
|Jakub Voracek
|Jack Roslovic
|Oliver Bjorkstrand
|Max Domi
|Cole Sillinger
|Emil Bemstrom
|Yegor Chinakhov
|Sean Kuraly
|Justin Danforth
|Zach Werenski
|Andrew Peeke
|Dean Kukan
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Gavin Bayreuther
|Gabriel Carlsson
|Elvis Merzlikins
|Jean-Francois Berube
Los Angeles Kings
|Alex Iafallo
|Anze Kopitar
|Adrian Kempe
|Trevor Moore
|Phillip Danault
|Viktor Arvidsson
|Carl Grundstrom
|Quinton Byfield
|Dustin Brown
|Brendan Lemieux
|Blake Lizotte
|Arthur Kaliyev
|Mikey Anderson
|Drew Doughty
|Olli Maatta
|Matt Roy
|Tobias Bjornfot
|Sean Durzi
|Cal Petersen
|Jonathan Quick
