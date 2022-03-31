Game #68 Preview: Jackets rematch the Islanders

Thursday, March 31, 2022 - 7:00 EDT

UBS Arena - Elmont, New York

TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM

New York Islanders (29-27-9, 67 points, 6th Metro, 10th East)

at

Columbus Blue Jackets (32-30-5, 69 points, 5th Metro, 9th East)

After an exciting but ultimately disappointing loss on Tuesday, the Jackets are back at it again with the Islanders in New York tonight. The Jackets were right on the precipice of a comeback on Tuesday, but couldn’t crack the Islanders in the final minutes of the game. My suggestion for success tonight would be not putting ourselves in a position where we have to come back from a three-goal deficit, but they’re not paying me the big bucks to call the shots, so take that advice with a grain of salt.

Player to Watch

Patrik Laine

When asked if he was intending to set Vladislav Gavrikov up for a rebound on Tuesday night, Laine quickly responded, “No. I shoot to score.” I’m thinking that means he’s looking for at least one goal tonight!

Jackets Notes

Brad Larsen (COVID protocols), Zach Werenski (upper-body injury), and Boone Jenner (back injury) will not be traveling to Long Island ... Pascal Vincent will still be standing in for Larsen ... I haven’t seen anything to the contrary that Elvis is starting, but I would love to see Berube get a shot. Elvis has been letting in a lot of goals lately!

The Other Bench

The Islanders have a chance to tie the Jackets in points if they come away with another win tonight. And that’s all I have to say about that!

Season Series

10/21/21 - NYI 2 @ CBJ 3

3/10/22 - CBJ 0 @ NYI 6

3/29/22 - NYI 4 @ CBJ 3

3/31/22 - CBJ @ NYI

Stats

New York Columbus 2.72 (24) GPG 3.21 (13) 2.69 (5) GAPG 3.70 (30) 20.6% (18) PP% 18.9% (23) 83.2% (6) PK% 77.4% (20) 46.4% (28) 5v5 Shot Attempt % 47.4% (24) 46.7% (24) 5v5 Unblocked shot attempt % 46.6% (26) 8.3 (16) 5v5 Shooting % 9.2 (6) .927 (4) 5v5 Save % .908 (28) Brock Nelson, 32 G Leader Patrik Laine, 25 Mathew Barzal, 32 A Leader Jakub Voracek, 44 Brock Nelson, 48 P Leader Patrik Laine, 51 Zdeno Chara, 77 PIM Leader Sean Kuraly, 55 17-13-4 Home / Road 14-16-2 6-3-1 Last 10 4-4-2

Projected Lineups