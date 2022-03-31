Game #68 Preview: Jackets rematch the Islanders

Thursday, March 31, 2022 - 7:00 EDT
UBS Arena - Elmont, New York
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
New York Islanders (29-27-9, 67 points, 6th Metro, 10th East)
at
Columbus Blue Jackets (32-30-5, 69 points, 5th Metro, 9th East)
After an exciting but ultimately disappointing loss on Tuesday, the Jackets are back at it again with the Islanders in New York tonight. The Jackets were right on the precipice of a comeback on Tuesday, but couldn’t crack the Islanders in the final minutes of the game. My suggestion for success tonight would be not putting ourselves in a position where we have to come back from a three-goal deficit, but they’re not paying me the big bucks to call the shots, so take that advice with a grain of salt.
Player to Watch
Patrik Laine
When asked if he was intending to set Vladislav Gavrikov up for a rebound on Tuesday night, Laine quickly responded, “No. I shoot to score.” I’m thinking that means he’s looking for at least one goal tonight!
Jackets Notes
Brad Larsen (COVID protocols), Zach Werenski (upper-body injury), and Boone Jenner (back injury) will not be traveling to Long Island ... Pascal Vincent will still be standing in for Larsen ... I haven’t seen anything to the contrary that Elvis is starting, but I would love to see Berube get a shot. Elvis has been letting in a lot of goals lately!
The Other Bench
The Islanders have a chance to tie the Jackets in points if they come away with another win tonight. And that’s all I have to say about that!
Season Series
10/21/21 - NYI 2 @ CBJ 3
3/10/22 - CBJ 0 @ NYI 6
3/29/22 - NYI 4 @ CBJ 3
3/31/22 - CBJ @ NYI
Stats
|New York
|Columbus
|2.72 (24)
|GPG
|3.21 (13)
|2.69 (5)
|GAPG
|3.70 (30)
|20.6% (18)
|PP%
|18.9% (23)
|83.2% (6)
|PK%
|77.4% (20)
|46.4% (28)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|47.4% (24)
|46.7% (24)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|46.6% (26)
|8.3 (16)
|5v5 Shooting %
|9.2 (6)
|.927 (4)
|5v5 Save %
|.908 (28)
|Brock Nelson, 32
|G Leader
|Patrik Laine, 25
|Mathew Barzal, 32
|A Leader
|Jakub Voracek, 44
|Brock Nelson, 48
|P Leader
|Patrik Laine, 51
|Zdeno Chara, 77
|PIM Leader
|Sean Kuraly, 55
|17-13-4
|Home / Road
|14-16-2
|6-3-1
|Last 10
|4-4-2
Projected Lineups
|Gus Nyquist
|Jack Roslovic
|Patrik Laine
|Jake Voracek
|Cole Sillinger
|Oliver BJORKSTRAND
|Eric Robinson
|Sean Kuraly
|Justin Danforth
|Emil Bemstrom
|Brendan Gaunce
|Yegor Chinakhov
|Zach Werenski
|Andrew Peeke
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Jake Bean
|Dean Kukan
|Adam Boqvist
|Elvis Merzlikins
|J.F. Berube
|Anders Lee
|Brock Nelson
|Anthony Beauvillier
|Josh Bailey
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|Kyle Palmieri
|Zach Parise
|Mathew Barzal
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|Matt Martin
|Casey Cizikas
|Ross Johnston
|Noah Dobson
|Zdeno Chara
|Ryan Pulock
|Adam Pelech
|Grant Hutton
|Andy Greene
|Ilya Sorokin
|Semyon Varlamov
