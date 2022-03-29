Game #67 Gamethread: Islanders at Blue Jackets

In some unfortunate news, the Columbus Blue Jackets had some COVID protocol updates this morning.

#CBJ coach Brad Larsen and assistant coach Steve McCarthy have been entered into the #NHL COVID protocol and will not be available at least tonight vs. #Isles.



Associate coach Pascal Vincent will run the bench tonight in Larsen’s absence. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 29, 2022

Werenski is also out tonight after his collision in Minnesota. He’s still listed as day-to-day.

Per coach Pascal Vincent, Zach Werenski (upper body) is out tonight, Adam Boqvist in. Elvis Merzlikins in net vs. Isles at Nationwide Arena. #CBJ — Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 29, 2022

On the other bench, the New York Islanders are dealing with issues of their own.

All healthy #Isles present for morning skate here in Columbus. Semyon Varlamov and Cory Schneider the two goalies on ice.



Ilya Sorokin (upper body) not available.

Cal Clutterbuck (shoulder) and D Scott Mayfield (lower body) out.



D Sebastian Aho is skating. — Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 29, 2022

Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!