Game #67 Gamethread: Islanders at Blue Jackets

In some unfortunate news, the Columbus Blue Jackets had some COVID protocol updates this morning.
#CBJ coach Brad Larsen and assistant coach Steve McCarthy have been entered into the #NHL COVID protocol and will not be available at least tonight vs. #Isles.— Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 29, 2022
Associate coach Pascal Vincent will run the bench tonight in Larsen’s absence.
Werenski is also out tonight after his collision in Minnesota. He’s still listed as day-to-day.
Per coach Pascal Vincent, Zach Werenski (upper body) is out tonight, Adam Boqvist in. Elvis Merzlikins in net vs. Isles at Nationwide Arena. #CBJ— Jeff Svoboda (@JacketsInsider) March 29, 2022
On the other bench, the New York Islanders are dealing with issues of their own.
All healthy #Isles present for morning skate here in Columbus. Semyon Varlamov and Cory Schneider the two goalies on ice.— Andrew Gross (@AGrossNewsday) March 29, 2022
Ilya Sorokin (upper body) not available.
Cal Clutterbuck (shoulder) and D Scott Mayfield (lower body) out.
D Sebastian Aho is skating.
Chat with us during the game in the comments below. Go Jackets!
