Game #67 Preview: Blue Jackets host Islanders after three road losses

Tuesday, March 29, 2022 - 7:00 EDT
Nationwide Arena - Columbus, Ohio
TV: Bally Sports Ohio; Radio: 97.1 FM
Opponent’s Blog: Lighthouse Hockey
New York Islanders (28-27-9, 65 points, 6th Metro, 10th East)
at
Columbus Blue Jackets (32-29-5, 69 points, 5th Metro, 9th East)
The Blue Jackets are coming off back-to-back overtime losses. Tonight is the first of a home-and-home against the Islanders, with Wednesday being an off day. Though the Islanders have lost two in a row, they’ve been playing better as of late — 8-4-1 in their last 13. The Jackets, on the other hand, have started to slide a bit. After climbing up to ninth place in the East, they’ve only managed 4-4-4 in their last 12 games. That’s still .500 hockey, but down significantly from the previous 15 games or so.
Player to Watch
Elvis Merzlikins
The Jackets’ goaltender has had an up-and-down season so far, but he’s shown improvement recently. It’s hard to judge the numbers this season as the Blue Jackets are on track to give up the most goals in franchise history. Both goaltenders have contributed to that not-so-good stat, but so has the defense. While soft goals and consistency have still been an issue, Elvis has looked more comfortable of late. The next two games will be a good test against a team that doesn’t score a lot of goals.
Jackets Notes
Werenski is listed as day-to-day after his collision in Minnesota … Bemstrom is 1-2-3 in his last 4 games, despite limited ice time … Voracek has only 5 goals in 63 games, but 3 in his last 10 … Sillinger has not registered a point since his hat trick seven games ago against Vegas.
Season Series
10/21/21 - NYI 2 @ CBJ 3
3/10/22 - CBJ 0 @ NYI 6
3/29/22 - NYI @ CBJ
3/31/22 - CBJ @ NYI
Stats
|New York
|Columbus
|2.70 (24)
|GPG
|3.21 (13)
|2.69 (6)
|GAPG
|3.70 (30)
|20.5% (18)
|PP%
|19.2% (21)
|82.9% (6)
|PK%
|77.5% (20)
|46.4% (27)
|5v5 Shot Attempt %
|47.2% (24)
|46.7% (23)
|5v5 Unblocked shot attempt %
|46.5% (24)
|8.2 (15)
|5v5 Shooting %
|9.2 (5)
|.927 (3)
|5v5 Save %
|.909 (28)
|Brock Nelson, 31
|G Leader
|Patrik Laine, 25
|Mathew Barzal, 30
|A Leader
|Jakub Voracek, 43
|Brock Nelson, 46
|P Leader
|BJORKSTRAND and Laine, 49
|Zdeno Chara, 77
|PIM Leader
|Sean Kuraly, 53
|11-14-5
|Home / Road
|18-13-3
|6-3-1
|Last 10
|4-4-2
Projected Lineups
|Gus Nyquist
|Jack Roslovic
|Patrik Laine
|Jake Voracek
|Cole Sillinger
|Oliver BJORKSTRAND
|Eric Robinson
|Sean Kuraly
|Justin Danforth
|Emil Bemstrom
|Brendan Gaunce
|Yegor Chinakhov
|Zach Werenski
|Andrew Peeke
|Vladislav Gavrikov
|Jake Bean
|Dean Kukan
|Adam Boqvist
|Elvis Merzlikins
|J.F. Berube
|Anders Lee
|Brock Nelson
|Anthony Beauvillier
|Josh Bailey
|Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|Kyle Palmieri
|Zach Parise
|Mathew Barzal
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|Matt Martin
|Casey Cizikas
|Ross Johnston
|Noah Dobson
|Zdeno Chara
|Ryan Pulock
|Adam Pelech
|Grant Hutton
|Andy Greene
|Ilya Sorokin
|Semyon Varlamov
