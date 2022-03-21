Max Domi traded to Carolina Hurricanes

Just before the 3 p.m. trade deadline, the Columbus Blue Jackets completed a trade of forward Max Domi to the Carolina Hurricanes.

for Aiden Hreschuk, taken 94th last draft — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 21, 2022

Aiden Hreschuk was a third round pick by Carolina last summer, and he was a freshman this year at Boston College. He scored one goal and seven assists in 37 games, with 23 PIM and a +9 rating. He’s undersized at 5’11”, but per his Elite Prospects page:

Hreschuk looks to jump into the rush, takes passes in motion from the point, and brings some defensive value. He’s a strong single variable defender, thanks to his mobility and physicality. He drives the play to the perimeter and throws the odd hit. Physicality translates across the defensive end. Hreschuk is a high-calibre defender with the ability to defuse the rush high in the defensive zone. He plays a physical brand of hockey.\

UPDATE (4:57 PM): The Blue Jackets are retaining 50% of Domi’s salary, and the Florida Panthers are retaining another 25%. The Blue Jackets are also receiving Egor Korshkov, a former #31 overall pick in 2016 by Toronto who spent one season in the AHL and returned to Russia for the last two seasons. The 25 year old winger scored 22 points (11G, 11A) in 44 games for Lokomotiv Yarslavl this season. In 2019-20 he scored 25 points (16G, 9A) in 44 games for the Marlies.

Notable prospect in return for #CBJ is D Aidan Hreschuk, who just completed his freshman season at Boston College. He was #LetsGoCanes 3rd rd pick (No. 94) in last year’s draft.#CBJ also acquiring LW Egor Korshkov, a 2nd rd pick (No. 31) by Toronto in 2016. He’s playing in KHL. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 21, 2022

UPDATE2 (5:08 P.M.): The Jackets had to send a sixth round pick to Florida for the cap laundering. Ohhhhhhhhhhhhhkay.

Told #CBJ traded a sixth-round pick to Florida as part of this deal. — Aaron Portzline (@Aportzline) March 21, 2022

Domi was acquired in October 2020 along with a third round pick in exchange for Josh Anderson. He scored 9 goals and 15 assists in 54 games last year, and 9 goals and 23 assists in 53 games so far this season. His average ice time was lower in Columbus than in Arizona and Montreal, and the plan to have him as a second line center never worked out. Still, he proved to be an excellent passer and one of the few current Jackets willing to pick a fight. He gives Carolina some scoring depth in the bottom six as they battle for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

Beyond his play on the ice, Domi embraced the city of Columbus and always appeared to be a supportive teammate. He also appeared on the Cannon Cast, which on a personal note was a highlight of my blogging career. Thanks for everything, Max, and good luck with the rest of the season!