The Cannon Cast Episode 158: Danforth, Domi, and more

PD and Dale discuss a busy week, including:

Short-lived comeback vs. Toronto

How good is Auston Matthews?

Alex Texier’s leave of absence

Justin Danforth’s contract extension

Ugly loss to the Islanders

Physical battle vs. Minnesota

Is Max Domi worth re-signing after trading?

Injuries to Boone Jenner and Jake Voracek

Yegor Chinakhov and Cole Sillinger step up

